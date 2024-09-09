Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 57.1% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 57.1% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $153,023.11 and approximately $18.93 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009179 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00013384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,414.28 or 1.00362598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

