Jim Beyer Acquires 10,148 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Free Report) insider Jim Beyer purchased 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.76 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,860.48 ($12,149.99).

Jim Beyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Jim Beyer purchased 80,279 shares of Regis Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,833.85 ($84,920.98).

Regis Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

