JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Braze Stock Down 19.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.57 on Friday. Braze has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $56,786.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,477,010.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,898 shares of company stock worth $8,081,257. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Braze by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Braze by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Braze by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $3,282,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $2,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

