JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Acquired by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises 3.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 168,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BATS BBJP opened at $56.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

