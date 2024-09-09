JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $215.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,313. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,048 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

