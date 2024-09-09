JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $185.08

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185.08 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 185.26 ($2.44), with a volume of 102676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.20 ($2.47).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £154.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a GBX 2.76 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is -956.52%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

