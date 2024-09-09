JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 142,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 223,578 shares.The stock last traded at $46.05 and had previously closed at $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,364,000.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

