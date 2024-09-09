JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 142,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 223,578 shares.The stock last traded at $46.05 and had previously closed at $46.05.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,364,000.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Income ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.