Kadena Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $150.94 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $150.94 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,997,884 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official message board is www.kadena.io/perspectives.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

