KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates reissued an underperform rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

