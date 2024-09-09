KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Lifted by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 173.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. KBR comprises 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 2,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $62.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

