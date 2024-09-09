KeyCorp Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $178.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.46.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $173.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.28. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $179.23.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,323 shares of company stock worth $1,994,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,478,000 after purchasing an additional 810,158 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after purchasing an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after buying an additional 473,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

