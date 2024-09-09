Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after buying an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,444,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 828,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $143.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

