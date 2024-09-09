Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Acquires 15,304 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned about 0.58% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $78.51 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.