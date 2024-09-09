KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.71.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $842.17 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a current ratio of 392.62.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.