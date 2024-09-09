Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KURA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 1.3 %

KURA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 150,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,136. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.84. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 29.2% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after acquiring an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,731,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,732 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 730,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 538,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,695,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

