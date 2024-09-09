Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Acquires 2,353 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 13.6% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,141.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,986.05 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,064.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,814.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,659.00. The company has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

