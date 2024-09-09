Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 204.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 72.4% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 38.0% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $733.83 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $901.71 and a 200-day moving average of $938.62.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

