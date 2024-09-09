Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 160 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,036,629 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

