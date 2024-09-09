Lane & Associates LLC Sells 3,799 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,606,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,888 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,615 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,116,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 174,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,596. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

