Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 710.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.4 %

FCX stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

