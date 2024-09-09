Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 45 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.74.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $367.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.53.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.