Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 666 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $354.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $378.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,650 shares of company stock worth $101,364,745. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise



Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

