Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 828 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.8% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,786,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $902.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.96 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $828.57.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

