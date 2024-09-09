Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lennar by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $179.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.92 and its 200-day moving average is $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $186.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.06.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

