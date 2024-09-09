LGI Limited (ASX:LGI) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

LGI Limited (ASX:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from LGI’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

LGI Price Performance

Get LGI alerts:

Insider Activity at LGI

In other LGI news, insider Adam Bloomer sold 1,000,000 shares of LGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.04), for a total value of A$3,000,000.00 ($2,040,816.33). 58.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

LGI Limited provides carbon abatement and renewable energy solutions with biogas from landfill. The company operates through Renewable Energy, Carbon Abatement, and Infrastructure Construction and Management segments. It offers greenhouse gas abatement solutions. In addition, the company operates and maintains biogas extraction infrastructure and flaring systems.

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.