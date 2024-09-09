LGI Limited (ASX:LGI) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

LGI Limited (ASX:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from LGI’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
In other LGI news, insider Adam Bloomer sold 1,000,000 shares of LGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.04), for a total value of A$3,000,000.00 ($2,040,816.33). 58.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
