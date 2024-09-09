LGT Group Foundation Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 76,844.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,154 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,799 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.0% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.13% of Autodesk worth $67,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,275 shares of company stock worth $14,220,661. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.29. 146,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

