LGT Group Foundation Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Chubb were worth $50,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,504,054 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.32. 101,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,142. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $204.15 and a 52-week high of $293.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.83.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

