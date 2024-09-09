LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 679.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,132 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.96. The stock had a trading volume of 252,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,415. The firm has a market cap of $344.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

