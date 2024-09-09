LGT Group Foundation Has $40.03 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $40,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 798,759 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after acquiring an additional 255,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,518. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $102.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOGI

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.