LGT Group Foundation Has $98.32 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,472,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $98,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

BAC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,106,133. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $304.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $202,649,243.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 863,977,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,801,017,687.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $202,649,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 863,977,599 shares in the company, valued at $34,801,017,687.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,670,620 shares of company stock worth $4,651,681,930. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

