LGT Group Foundation Purchases 12,994 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,854 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 327.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 40,045 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 329,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,315,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

