LGT Group Foundation Sells 13,873 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,645 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $325,327,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $132,257,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $88,547,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,274,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,482 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 128,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,329. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

