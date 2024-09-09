Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 165,151 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,151 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,269,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $156,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period.

BATS HEFA opened at $33.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

