Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,990 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $143.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.03. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

