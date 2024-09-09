Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,517 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in KLA by 62.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 63.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,002.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $702.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $796.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

