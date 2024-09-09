Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,338 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,736,000. McKesson comprises about 0.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.93.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $504.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.99. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $412.64 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

