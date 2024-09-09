Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 155,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $76.07.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

