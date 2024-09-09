Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

