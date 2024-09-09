Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2,171.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $182.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $188.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

