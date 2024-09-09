Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 533.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of IBM opened at $201.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.93.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
