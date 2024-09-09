Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.59 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 73,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,586,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $137.20 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

