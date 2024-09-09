Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $65.42 million and approximately $44,135.75 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 65,429,771 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

