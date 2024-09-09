Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Hits $112.96 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $112.96 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.