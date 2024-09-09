Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$176.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$176.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on L. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$27,084.39. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$27,084.39. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,960 shares of company stock worth $5,146,349. Company insiders own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at C$174.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$168.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$158.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$176.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.01. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of C$13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.5218888 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

