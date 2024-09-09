Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lifted by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.5% of Quest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

NYSE LMT opened at $566.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.33 and a 200 day moving average of $479.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $578.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

