Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market cap of $16.33 million and approximately $59,703.35 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000120 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Lollybomb Meme Coin

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s genesis date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00234006 USD and is up 22.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $31,538.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

