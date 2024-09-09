Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 119,681 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 386.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,681 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.6% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $47.74. 692,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,224,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

