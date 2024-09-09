Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.18. 142,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,779. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $342.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

