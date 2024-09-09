Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $310,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

Hershey stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,070. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.36. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $213.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

