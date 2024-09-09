Lorelei Mcglynn Sells 21,035 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.89. 1,586,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,668. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 271.6% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $2,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.